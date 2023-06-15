© 2023 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | June 13, 2023

By Nell Larson,
Chris CherniakClaire Wiley
Published June 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM MDT
The dark red color and looming posture of this <em>Octopus tetricus </em>likely signals menace to another octopus nearby, say scientists who studied 186 octopus interactions in 52 hours of underwater video.
David Scheel
/
Current Biology
The dark red color and looming posture of this Octopus tetricus likely signals menace to another octopus nearby, say scientists who studied 186 octopus interactions in 52 hours of underwater video.

As many countries adopt renewable energy targets, more are looking into floating solar panels. Sika Gadzanku from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory will provide details about the underlying technology, the benefits, potential impacts and how to appropriately analyze their effects.

Then, marine biology professor and author, Dr. David Scheel. He has been studying octopuses for more than 25 years and shares his comprehensive book about these fascinating sea creatures called "Many Things Under a Rock: The Mysteries of Octopuses."

This Green Earth
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley
