This Green Earth | June 13, 2023

As many countries adopt renewable energy targets, more are looking into floating solar panels. Sika Gadzanku from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory will provide details about the underlying technology, the benefits, potential impacts and how to appropriately analyze their effects.

Then, marine biology professor and author, Dr. David Scheel. He has been studying octopuses for more than 25 years and shares his comprehensive book about these fascinating sea creatures called "Many Things Under a Rock: The Mysteries of Octopuses."