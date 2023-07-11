This Green Earth | July 11, 2023

Julia Olson, the Executive Director of Our Children’s Trust, represents a group of young plaintiffs between the ages of 5 and 22 who filed a lawsuit accusing the state of Montana of violating their constitutional rights as it pushed pro-fossil fuel policies that devastated the environment and impacted their health. It is the first case of its kind.

Leif Richardson is a conservation biologist with the Xerces (zer ces) Society for Invertebrate Conservation, where he heads up the California Bumble Bee Atlas, a multi-year community science project to survey the diversity and distributions of 25+ native bumble bee species.