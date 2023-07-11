© 2023 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | July 11, 2023

By Chris Cherniak,
Nell LarsonClaire Wiley
Published July 11, 2023 at 4:58 PM MDT
Julia Olson, the Executive Director of Our Children’s Trust, represents a group of young plaintiffs between the ages of 5 and 22 who filed a lawsuit accusing the state of Montana of violating their constitutional rights as it pushed pro-fossil fuel policies that devastated the environment and impacted their health. It is the first case of its kind.

Leif Richardson is a conservation biologist with the Xerces (zer ces) Society for Invertebrate Conservation, where he heads up the California Bumble Bee Atlas, a multi-year community science project to survey the diversity and distributions of 25+ native bumble bee species.

This Green Earth
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley
