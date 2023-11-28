© 2023 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | November 28, 2023

By Claire Wiley,
Chris CherniakCarolyn Wawra
Published November 28, 2023 at 4:13 PM MST
A rebroadcast of our interview with Dr. Michael Mann who is the director of the Center for Science, Sustainability & the Media at the University of Pennsylvania. Mann is a renowned climate scientist and author of "Our Fragile Moment: How Lessons from Earth's Past Can Help Us Survive the Climate Crisis." In his book, Mann shares modern lessons that can be found in the history of our climate. (1:08)

Then, Chris Cherniak and guest co-host Carolyn Wawra talk with Summit County Lands & Natural Resources Director Jessica Kirby about the 910 Cattle Ranch land project. (27:59)

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Carolyn Wawra
