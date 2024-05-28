© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | May 28, 2024

By Chris Cherniak,
Claire Wiley
Published May 28, 2024 at 1:27 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
This Green Earth
This Green Earth

Walt Meier, a senior research scientist at the National Snow and Ice Data Center, breaks down the data and latest developments regarding the 2024 sea ice extent and what this means for our future. (01:46)

Then they revisit a conversation from earlier this year with author and CBS News national correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti, who discusses his newly released book, "Before it's Gone: Stories from the Front Lines of Climate Change in Small-Town America."(21:46)

This Green Earth
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley