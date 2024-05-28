This Green Earth | May 28, 2024

Walt Meier, a senior research scientist at the National Snow and Ice Data Center, breaks down the data and latest developments regarding the 2024 sea ice extent and what this means for our future. (01:46)

Then they revisit a conversation from earlier this year with author and CBS News national correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti, who discusses his newly released book, "Before it's Gone: Stories from the Front Lines of Climate Change in Small-Town America."(21:46)

