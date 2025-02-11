This Green Earth | February 11, 2025 By Claire Wiley, Chris Cherniak Published February 11, 2025 at 2:09 PM MST Listen • 50:52 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS TuneIn KPCW Dr. Joan Maloof, Professor Emeritus at Salisbury University and founder of the Old-Growth Forest Network, discusses her new book "Nature’s Temples: A Natural History of Old-Growth Forests." (01:15)Dr. Kerry Cook, professor at The University of Texas at Austin teaching graduate Atmosphere and Ocean Dynamics as well as Global Warming courses in the Department of Geological Sciences, talks about the second edition of her book "Climate Dynamics." (26:24)