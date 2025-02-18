This Green Earth | February 18, 2025 By Chris Cherniak, Claire Wiley Published February 18, 2025 at 12:24 PM MST Listen • 51:17 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS TuneIn KPCW Jackson Looseyia, Solaash Morompi, and Tim Lapage talk about the new Ripoi Nature Conservancy in Maasai Mara, Kenya. The conservancy was created to expand the protected land for wildlife. (01:35)Marine biologist and National Geographic Explorer Greg O'Corry-Crowe talks about a new study regarding a unique species of freshwater seals. He also shares details about the health and wellbeing of beluga whales and the elusive narwhal. (26:04)