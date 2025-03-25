This Green Earth | March 25, 2025 By Chris Cherniak, Claire Wiley Published March 25, 2025 at 4:26 PM MDT Listen • 50:00 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS TuneIn KPCW Terry Masear, a hummingbird rehabilitator, author and star of the acclaimed 2024 Sundance film, "Every Little Thing," highlights the hummingbird's ecological importance and inspires conservation efforts. (01:05)Award-winning author Stephanie Anderson talks about her new book "From the Ground up: The Women Revolutionizing Regenerative Agriculture." (26:18)