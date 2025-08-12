This Green Earth | August 12, 2025 By Claire Wiley, Chris Cherniak Published August 12, 2025 at 5:30 PM MDT Listen • 46:07 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Tom Mills of Alpenglow Energy discusses the recent bill passed by Congress regarding the expiration of the solar tax credit. (1:37)Matthew Boyer, researcher at the University of Helsinki's Institute for Atmospheric and Earth System, shares a recent study of the foul-smelling fumes of penguin waste, which could help mitigate the impacts of climate change. (22:32)