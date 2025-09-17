This Green Earth | September 16, 2025
- This Green Earth takes you on a journey to discover the fascinating world of Orcas with Naomi Rose, marine mammal scientist for the Animal Welfare Institute in Washington, DC. Dr. Rose talks about everything from how orcas create their pods to the reason some teenage whales have become a challenge for boaters. (1:08)
- Traveling from the Amazon to Hawaii, Kenya to Georgia, journalist Kelsey Zimmerman talks to our world's farmers, indigenous leaders, and activists who are working with nature rather than against it to build a better tomorrow for us all. (24:11)