This Green Earth | October 28, 2025 By Claire Wiley, Chris Cherniak Published October 28, 2025 at 1:35 PM MDT Walt Meier, senior research scientist at the National Snow and Ice Data Center explains how and why Arctic sea ice has been receding for years and the global ramifications of this loss. (01:06)Ronda Carnegie, executive director and co-founder of Project Dandelion an organization calling on the women of the world to unite for a climate safe world, talks about their campaign for women with smallholder farms. (25:59)