Julya Sembrat takes on leadership of Connect Summit County

Summit County Executive Director Julya Sembrat moved to Park City more than two years ago from Telluride, Colorado, where she and her husband owned an art restoration business.

She said her personal experience with mental health issues makes her uniquely qualified to understand people's problems when confronted with anxiety, depression, personality disorders, and other mental and emotional challenges. After many years of suffering, a doctor diagnosed Sembrat with a progesterone imbalance.

"Well, I have suffered from depression and anxiety and confusion about what my mental health condition was. And it's been really a journey my whole life trying to get the right treatment and you know, including from medication to psychotherapy, it caused, you know, migraines. It caused all sorts of mood swings. So yes, it's important to have balanced hormones for sure."

It's common for people to suffer alone because of discomfort speaking about depression or anxiety. Sembrat said a lack of mental health care could affect entire communities. She believes if you don't personally suffer from depression, you know someone who does.

Connect Summit County is a non-profit organization with a mission to help residents gain access to mental health therapies. The impacts of COVID-19 have added to the shortage of care in Summit County. Sembrat said many areas don't have enough providers and treatment centers to respond quickly to people’s mental health needs.

In February, Connect will hold a virtual and in-person event with expert panels discussing migraines and brain trauma and how it affects addiction in people.

Sembrat said Connect Summit County also plans to offer a new program in March providing mental health scholarships to those in need. Sembrat's personal experience, she said, helps her to be a good advocate for those who need support and services.

"I just want to really be the biggest advocate that I can for something that I feel so passionately about. So many people suffer, and we need to really erase the stigma. So, I hope to be as effective as a leader as I can and really immerse myself in this field."

If you or anyone you know needs immediate help, call the National Crisis Hotline at 800-273-talk.

Connect Summit County is a resource for those who need mental health assistance. Call or text 435.776.HELP (4357) or email the organization at Resources@CONNECTSummitCounty.org