Summit County testing offered in Park City, Kamas, and Coalville

Summit County Public Health Director Phil Bondurant said the COVID-19 virus is waning and will eventually transition to an endemic virus like the flu. As the virus becomes more commonplace, it will transmit more efficiently, and he said health experts expect more variants to evolve.

But he said surges in infections will likely be shorter and milder than what occurred in the past couple of years since COVID first appeared.

Bondurant said more research is needed to understand the trajectory of the virus, and testing for infection is still part of the county's public health plan. PCR and antigen testing are available through the health department's contract with a private vendor.

Richardson Flat in Quinn's Junction offers testing Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 to 4. In Kamas, testing is available Tuesdays from 9 to 4, and Coalville offers testing on Thursdays from 9 to 4.

"Testing is one of the main points that we want to focus on as we move into the spring. If you're not feeling well, go get tested find out what it is. And either way, if you don't, it's COVID or not still stay home, of course, but we have testing available five days a week in Summit County that is not subject to the state's recent suspension of their testing."

Bondurant said the vendor would use its own labs and detection tools to determine PCR and antigen test results.