Finalists announced for Park City Community Foundation’s Women’s Giving Fund grant

This year’s Women’s Giving Fund grant will total $45,000 and will go to one of the three finalists chosen by the Park City Community Foundation. This year’s finalists are EATS Park City, the Hope Alliance, and SOS Outreach.

The annual grant is awarded to an organization that benefits the lives of women and children in Park City.

EATS Park City works to increase food security, nutrition education and community support for children and families by expanding its Empowering Food Security program. It hopes to hire a full-time community liaison to further those goals.

Executive Director Meaghan Miller-Gitlin says food security is a pillar of a healthy lifestyle.

“The benefit to our community from empowered food security is the first step to eating well is knowing you have a meal to eat," says Miller-Gitlin. "Once you know that that is taken care of for you, you can start to really thrive and grow in appropriate ways.”

Hope Alliance aims to expand vision care to uninsured women and girls in Summit County by adding additional medical staff. Women and girls will receive prescription glasses and care so they can better engage in life, learning, and work.

Hope Alliance Executive Director Diane Bernhardt says eye care is often overlooked by people who may struggle to pay rent or buy groceries, but is still an essential part of healthcare.

“It’s important that every member of our community is living the life that they can lead to the fullest," she says. "Not only for themselves, but for their family. The funds that the Women’s Giving Fund could offer to us would be really impactful for our community.”

SOS Outreach plans to enhance its outdoor youth development and mentorship program and amplify youth leadership by adding an alumni program facilitator for Park City kids learning to ski and ride.

Utah Program Manager Palmer Daniels says they'll be looking to past participants in the program to fill that position.

“We would love to intentionally recruit one of our alumni to be in that role, which would then allow them to continue to build on their leadership skills," Daniels says. "Also, help impact the 400 youth that are already in our program and continue to impact our program and continue to impact our community as a whole.”

The winner of the grant will be decided by members of the Women’s Giving Fund through a voting process that runs through June 30. The winner will be announced on July 6.

More information on the Women’s Giving Fund and this year’s finalists can be found here.