Nature and the arts meet again in Park City

Wasatch Back communities attract outdoor enthusiasts as well as arts patrons, according to Jocelyn Scudder, who’s executive director of the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County.

The Art on the Trails program returns Saturday, August 27, from 2-6 p.m. and blends those two categories. The event is in partnership with Basin Recreation and gets support from Copper Moose Farms.

Scudder said the event has been popular in the past and is back by popular demand.

“When I think about this event, it's an opportunity to celebrate the end of summer in the mountains and bring art and nature together, which in my mind are two integral components of Park City's culture," Scudder said. “So, it's a really fun intersection of both nature and arts and culture.”

Though it’s on the trails, Scudder said patrons should sign up online to participate. Guided tours will depart every 20 minutes from the Copper Moose farm stand across Old Ranch Road from Willow Creek Park. The tours last about an hour and a half, ending back at the farm stand.

The exhibits include performances from the To’ ahani Dance Troupe, Michele Wiles with Ballet NEXT, and Jessica and Christopher Danz presenting a Utah Symphony duet.

Mountain landscape painter Anna Leigh Moore and artist, naturalist, and writer Bridgette Meinhold are a couple of visual artists participating in the event. A link to all the artist's bios is available here.

Honky Blue Tonky will perform at the Copper Moose Farm lounge until 6 P.M.

"It's really a strategically timed event, if you can imagine, because we have to tell the performers to perform for five to 10 minutes exactly," Scudder said. But what ends up happening, which I think is, you know, kind of a nice thing, but our community members who go to these stations and they see a ballet performance, they usually want to stay and talk to these performers and say, wow, that was really great. We try to pack in as many people as we can. I mean, it's a casual, fun event. If we get a little lag here and there, it's not a big deal. Everyone's having fun out there."

Arts patrons are encouraged to bring comfortable footwear and meet at Copper Moose Farms 15 minutes before your scheduled tour. Tickets are $15.00, with kids under 12 free. All the proceeds from ticket sales will support new Park City & Summit County Arts Council programming. Parking is available across the street at Willow Creek Park.

This section of the Mcleod Creek trail is ADA accessible to include most abilities. Large print materials and American Sign Language interpretation from InterWest Interpreting will be available for the Arts on Trails event.

