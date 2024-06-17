© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cold front prompts freeze watch for Wasatch Back

KPCW | By Matt Sampson
Published June 17, 2024 at 12:08 PM MDT
Irrigation water will continue to run in Midway until it runs out or freezing weather hits, according to the Midway Irrigation Company director.
KPCW
.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for the Wasatch Back ahead of a cold front headed for northern Utah. It's expected to bring chilly temperatures through Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will continue to dip Monday falling to around 59 degrees by 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service forecasts a chance of afternoon rain showers with blustery winds and then a slight chance of snow showers between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Because of the unusually cold weather, a freeze watch has been issued for the Wasatch Back from Monday evening through Tuesday morning. NWS meteorologists say sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected, especially in outlying areas.

Officials are advising residents to take precautions to protect tender plants from the cold as frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Warmer temperatures are expected to return Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and a high around 74. The remainder of the week will see mostly clear skies with highs in the 80s.
Tags
Regional News Weather
Matt Sampson
KPCW Digital Specialist
See stories by Matt Sampson