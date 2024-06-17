Cold front prompts freeze watch for Wasatch Back

Temperatures will continue to dip Monday falling to around 59 degrees by 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service forecasts a chance of afternoon rain showers with blustery winds and then a slight chance of snow showers between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Because of the unusually cold weather, a freeze watch has been issued for the Wasatch Back from Monday evening through Tuesday morning. NWS meteorologists say sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected, especially in outlying areas.

Officials are advising residents to take precautions to protect tender plants from the cold as frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Warmer temperatures are expected to return Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and a high around 74. The remainder of the week will see mostly clear skies with highs in the 80s.