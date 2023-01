Dr. Herman Pontzer, professor of evolutionary anthropology at Duke University, reveals new insight on how we burn calories. The good news? Our metabolisms don't gradually slow down as previously thought! (01:00) Then paleontologist Randy Irmis from the Natural History Museum of Utah discusses the long-unsolved mystery of why marine reptiles were fossilized in the Great Basin of Nevada 230 million years ago. (27:35)

Listen • 52:54