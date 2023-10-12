Suprising facts about human interaction with birds throughout time

If you were asked to name the 10 birds that have shaped the world, what would you imagine those birds might be? For the whole of human history, we have lived alongside birds. We have hunted and domesticated them for food; venerated them in our mythologies, religion, and rituals; exploited them for their natural resources; and been inspired by them for our music, art, and poetry. Stephen Moss discusses his new book, 10 Birds That Changed the World. Stephen Moss is one of Britain’s leading nature writers, broadcasters, and environmentalists. Author of over forty books and guides, he is an award-winning wildlife television producer for the BBC Natural History Unit.