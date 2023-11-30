Lowered Lake Powell water levels expose rare fossil bonebed

Yes, the lowering water levels in Lake Powell this past year were cause for concern for many. But if you were a paleontologist documenting fossil tracksites along the newly-exposed shorelines of Lake Powell, you found significant reasons to celebrate the lake’s receding water line. This past spring, paleontologists discovered a rare fossil bonebed within one of the exposed layers. The catch was, they had to get these fossils safely out before the water in Lake Powell rose again. Joining Cool Science Radio to talk about this amazing discovery, and their work saving the fossils from being once again submerged is Andrew Milner, site paleontologist and curator at the St George Dinosaur Discovery Site.