© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio

Lowered Lake Powell water levels expose rare fossil bonebed

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published November 30, 2023 at 5:31 PM MST

Yes, the lowering water levels in Lake Powell this past year were cause for concern for many. But if you were a paleontologist documenting fossil tracksites along the newly-exposed shorelines of Lake Powell, you found significant reasons to celebrate the lake’s receding water line. This past spring, paleontologists discovered a rare fossil bonebed within one of the exposed layers. The catch was, they had to get these fossils safely out before the water in Lake Powell rose again. Joining Cool Science Radio to talk about this amazing discovery, and their work saving the fossils from being once again submerged is Andrew Milner, site paleontologist and curator at the St George Dinosaur Discovery Site.

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek