The invisible, unsung heroines of math, science, and physics

Overcoming invisibility isn’t typically a characteristic or strength attributed to scientists. But, for the many women who revolutionized physics and astronomy, creating the foundations of discovery and research for the men they worked with, they were the unseen trailblazers of modern science. That is, until now. Physicist, professor and author Shohini Ghose illuminates these unsung heroines of math, physics, and science in her new book “Her Space, Her Time, How Trailblazing Women Scientists Decoded the Hidden Universe."

