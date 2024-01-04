© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio

The invisible, unsung heroines of math, science, and physics

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published January 4, 2024 at 4:41 PM MST
MIT Press
/
MIT Press

Overcoming invisibility isn’t typically a characteristic or strength attributed to scientists. But, for the many women who revolutionized physics and astronomy, creating the foundations of discovery and research for the men they worked with, they were the unseen trailblazers of modern science. That is, until now. Physicist, professor and author Shohini Ghose illuminates these unsung heroines of math, physics, and science in her new book “Her Space, Her Time, How Trailblazing Women Scientists Decoded the Hidden Universe."

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek