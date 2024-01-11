© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

KPCW Cool Science Radio host John Wells retires after decade talking tech

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published January 11, 2024 at 1:13 PM MST

Just over a decade ago, Cool Science Radio was launched as a means to bring science and technology to laypeople. John Wells was a relative newcomer to Park City at that point and a very science-curious person. Wells and co-founder and co-host Lynn Ware Peek have conducted around a thousand interviews on science — from NASA astronauts at the International Space Station to Utah's own scientists who are at the forefront of their game.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
