How our data is really being used

Image courtesy of MIT Press

Most of us have succumbed to the fact that corporations and government agencies are constantly gathering our personal data. And as our homes and lives fill with even more smart technologies and appliances, do we know, or even care where that data is going and how it’s being used? Beyond just telling us what accounts we can see on social media or driving us to buy certain brands online, this data is being used in many ways — some good and some nefarious. Aram Sinnreich and Jesse Gilbert are authors of the new book, “The Secret Life of Data: Navigating Hype and Uncertainty in the Age of Algorithmic Surveillance.”