Protecting human art from AI

The Glaze Project

Many of us, especially visual artists, can feel helpless against the mining, mimicking and even blatant stealing of human creative works by AI. As AI advances and continues to infiltrate websites for art and images to scrape, so do the technologies to fight this invasive and even illegal practice. One such tool is The Glaze Project from the University of Chicago. The Glaze Project is a research effort that develops technical tools with the explicit goal of protecting human creatives against invasive uses of generative artificial intelligence. Project lead Shawn Shan tells more about The Glaze Project and how it is protecting artists.

X: @TheGlazeProject

Instagram: theglazeproject