Cool Science Radio

Local physician, technician, patient create first home glaucoma monitor

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published May 30, 2024 at 1:19 PM MDT

Dr. Barbara Wirostko is a local resident, an ophthalmologist at the University of Utah Redstone Clinic and the Moran Eye Center, and a serial entrepreneur for biotech startups.

She is the medical director for a start-up she co-founded called My Eyes, which helps people learn how to improve their glaucoma treatment through advanced technology. Barbara is also the founder of the Joseph James Morelli Foundation, which helps young people with dyslexia.

Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
