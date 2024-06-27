'RNA and the Quest to Unlock Life’s Deepest Secrets' with Nobel Prize-winning expert

We commonly use the term DNA in our daily lives, but what about RNA? Many of us never heard of RNA outside of high school biology until we heard COVID-19 was an RNA virus and the resulting RNA therapy that became the Covid vaccine. We’ve also heard of newly introduced CRISPR technology which RNA powers.

Thomas Cech, who won the Nobel Prize for chemistry in 1989 for his work on RNA, wants everyone to understand the role, past, present, and especially future of RNA in our everyday lives. Cech explains all things RNA in his new book, "The Catalyst: RNA and the Quest to Unlock Life’s Deepest Secrets."