James Webb Space Telescope celebrates two years of science operations with stunning new images
The James Webb Space Telescope launched two and a half years ago. In that time, it has captured images of space that have allowed scientists and casual observers to uncover mysteries of space. Unlike the Hubble space telescope, Webb does not orbit around the Earth but instead orbits the sun a million miles away.
July 12 marked the second anniversary of Webb’s science operations and NASA expert Dr. Christine Chen celebrates that anniversary with a new stellar imageof interacting galaxies.