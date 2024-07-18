© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

James Webb Space Telescope celebrates two years of science operations with stunning new images

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published July 18, 2024 at 1:24 PM MDT
Webb's view of the interacting galaxies of Arp 142 that combines Webb's NIRCam and MIRI instrument images.
Webb's view of the interacting galaxies of Arp 142 that combines Webb's NIRCam and MIRI instrument images.

The James Webb Space Telescope launched two and a half years ago. In that time, it has captured images of space that have allowed scientists and casual observers to uncover mysteries of space. Unlike the Hubble space telescope, Webb does not orbit around the Earth but instead orbits the sun a million miles away.

July 12 marked the second anniversary of Webb’s science operations and NASA expert Dr. Christine Chen celebrates that anniversary with a new stellar imageof interacting galaxies.

Katie Mullaly
Lynn Ware Peek
