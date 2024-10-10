© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

The evolution of the egg reveals how life on Earth came to be

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 10, 2024 at 6:02 PM MDT

The evolution of the egg, how it has adapted and innovated over time, is the dramatic subplot missing in many accounts of how life on Earth came to be.

Whether the egg belongs to birds, insects, mammals, or millipedes, eggs are objects shaped by their ecology, forged by mass extinctions, and honed by natural selection to near-perfection.

Jules Howard is a zoological correspondent who appears regularly on BBC Radio 4. Jules explains the evolution of the egg in his new book, "The Infinite Life: The Story of Eggs, Evolution, and Life on Earth."

Katie Mullaly
Lynn Ware Peek
