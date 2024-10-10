The evolution of the egg reveals how life on Earth came to be

The evolution of the egg, how it has adapted and innovated over time, is the dramatic subplot missing in many accounts of how life on Earth came to be.

Whether the egg belongs to birds, insects, mammals, or millipedes, eggs are objects shaped by their ecology, forged by mass extinctions, and honed by natural selection to near-perfection.

Jules Howard is a zoological correspondent who appears regularly on BBC Radio 4. Jules explains the evolution of the egg in his new book, "The Infinite Life: The Story of Eggs, Evolution, and Life on Earth."