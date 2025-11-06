Human footprints in the geology of the Great Salt Lake

University of Utah geoscientist Gabriel Bowen has uncovered striking evidence that human activity has permanently altered the natural rhythms of Utah’s Great Salt Lake. The recent study, published in "Geophysical Research Letters," analyzed isotopes preserved in lakebed sediments to reconstruct the region’s climate and water patterns over the past 8,000 years.

The findings reveal that within just the past two centuries, human actions have pushed the lake into a biogeochemical state not seen for at least 2,000 years. Bowen identifies two key turning points: the mid-19th century, when irrigation from early settlers transformed the surrounding landscape and increased the flow of organic matter into the lake, and the mid-20th century, when construction of the Union Pacific causeway dramatically changed the lake’s hydrology and salinity.

Bowen explains how sediment isotope analysis works, what the lake’s changing chemistry reveals about human influence on natural systems and why this data is crucial for managing the lake’s future. The research highlights the delicate balance between human development and the health of terminal saline lakes that sustain vital ecosystems across the world.