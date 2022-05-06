Fresh Tracks Friday | May 6, 2022

9 am - Lyle Lovett - Pants Is Overrated

Lyle Lovett is known for his wry wit, his large band, and his offbeat lyrics. His new album, "12th of June", comes out next week. It's his his first new album in 10 years. The new album fuses elements of Jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues, consistent with Lovett's career.He'll be performing at Red Butte Garden on July 1st along with Chris Isaak

10 am - Sir Woman - Good Lady

Musician and songwriter Kelsey Wilson is Sir Woman, a name for her side project, which she calls 'a place to work through her own [issues] going on while touring and making music with all the insanely talented people she works with.Sir Woman was awarded Austin Music Award’s Best New Act of 2020

11 am - Vance Joy - Clarity

Vance Joy is Australian singer-songwriter James Keogh.His stage name Vance Joy comes from the novel Bliss, written by Australian author Peter Carey.The character made a minor appearance in the novel but made a deeper, lasting impression on Keogh, who took the name as his stage name.

1 pm - Jack Johnson - One Step Ahead

Jack Johnson has a new album coming soon. Titled "Meet The Moonlight", it'll be his eighth studio album and first full-length release in 5 years. This is an early-release single from the album. Jack Johnson will be in concert at USANA Amphitheatre along with Ziggy Marley on September 2

2 pm - Caamp - Apple Tree Blues

This folk trio who spells their name with 2 "A"s hails from Columbus, OH. The core of the band are two friends who met at summer camp - hence the name. Their new album comes out June 24th - but here's a sneak peak single out now

3 pm - Jonah Tolchin - Black Hole

Jonah Tolchin's forth solo album is due out this summer..Of the album, titled "Lava Lamp", Tolchin said he wanted to expand on the folk-blues style he’s become known for to incorporate elements of indie rock and grunge fueled by gritty electric guitars and a muscular rhythm section.

4 pm - Lucius - Second Nature

Lucius is a four-piece indie pop band fronted by a duet of female vocalists, Jess Wolfe and Holly Lessig. The two women met as students at Boston's Berklee College of Music and hit it off talking about musical influences and a desire to break down the Beatles White album into their own female version of it.Their latest album "Second Nature" was released last month.

5 pm - The California Honeydrops - Get Real High

The California Honeydrops is a 5-piece funk-and-crooner band from the California Bay Area. They've come along way from the band's original days busking in the Oakland, California subway stations, but they aim to keep their organic, street-level feel.

6 pm - John Craigie - Microdose

John Craigie is a Portland, Oregon based singer, songwriter, and producer. His new album comes from the solitude and loneliness of lockdown in the Northwest.For someone whose life was touring, traveling, and having lots of human interaction, he was faced with an undefinable amount of time without those things, as were we all.

7 pm - American Aquarium - All I Needed

The band's new album is "Chicamacomico" named after a life-saving station built off the Outer Banks of North Carolina in 1874. This fresh track from the album is intended as a sort of salvation itself, sticking with the life-saving theme. As frontman BJ Barham says, "Sometimes when we’re drowning, music keeps us afloat."

8 pm - Buffalo Nichols - Lost & Lonesome

Buffalo Nichols forged his musical style at the crossroads of a Baptist church and the bars of Milwaukee. He says his intent is to put more Black people's stories into the genres of folk and blues. Rolling Stone called him "a deft fingerpicker and slide guitarist and muted power singer."

9 pm - The Kernal - U Do U

The Kernal (spelled with a K and like a popcorn kernal) found his future alter ego in his dad's old red polyester one-piece suit that his dad had worn performng bass at the Grand Ole Opry for 30 years

.Joe Garner is The Kernal, and explained that the name The Kernal was not inspired by popcorn, however but that he thought of the name in terms of 'kerning,' as in getting the letters straight in a design.