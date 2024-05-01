Prince home plans must return to planning commission, appeal panel finds

The property belongs to billionaire Matthew Prince, the founder and CEO of cybersecurity company Cloudflare.

In a split vote, the Park City Planning Commission approved Prince’s home plans in February. Neighbors Eric Hermann and Susan Fredston-Hermann appealed the decision, triggering a review by the city’s three-member appeal panel. Eight other Park City area residents also signed on to the appeal.

The appeal panel consists of former planning commissioner and lawyer Adam Strachan, real estate agent Esteban Nunez, and Matthew Day, who works in private equity.

After hearing arguments from the appellants and Prince’s lawyers, the panel rendered a decision shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday..

Strachan and Day found that the planning commission erred in properly analyzing the sensitive lands overlay, a zone that restricts development. They ordered the planning commission to reach a determination on if the zone applies to Prince’s lot. If so, the commission is being asked to figure out if breaking ground there is allowed, and if so, what the impacts will be and how it should be mitigated.

Attorneys for Prince said their client’s property did not fall into the SLO, which Nunez said he agreed with.

The panel heard from over 15 people during public comment Tuesday, including seven people involved in the appeal.

So far, no date has been set for when Prince’s home plans will return to the planning commission.