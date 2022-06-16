Fresh Tracks Friday | June 17, 2022

9 am - Homesick - Lawrence

Lawrence is made up of brother and sister, Clyde and Gracie Lawrence, who grew up listening to countless Stevie Wonder, Randy Newman, and Aretha Franklin albums in their family's New York City apartment. Clyde Lawrence began playing piano at age four and started writing music soon after. At age six, he wrote a song that was featured in the movie Miss Congeniality!!

10 am - New Girl - Third Eye Blind

Third Eye Blind hit the music scene with a lot of early bravado and punctuated lyrics, which stood out against the hot music of the time, when Grunge was at the height of it's popularity. They'll be live in concert at the Sandy Amphitheatre next Saturday, June 25th in Sandy, UT at the Sandy Amphitheatre!

11 am - No Other Woman (Our Vinyl Session) - Greyhounds

Greyhounds are an American musical duo from Austin, Texas, consisting of keyboardist Anthony Farrell and guitarist Andrew Trube both members share singing and songwriting duties. This track was filmed and recorded by Our Vinyl Sessions. Our Vinyl films creative & engaging live performances with both emerging and established musicians.

1 pm - Flesh & Bone - Sammy Rae & The Friends

Fronted by singer songwriter Sammy Rae, and completed with a rhythm section, horn section, keyboards, and two back up singers Sammy Rae and The Friends deliver high energy spirited and unrestrained performances.

2 pm - Don't Feel That Good - Dragondeer

Denver band Dragondeer blends Psychedelic Blues, Retro Funk, Soul and Rock-n-Roll into a steady groove that aims to get and keep your body moving. Dragondeer will be playing a free show on June 23rd at the Heber Market on Main in the Heber City Park.

3 pm - Workin' Man Blues - Eli Paperboy Reed

Eli Paperboy Reed's latest album is titled "Down Every Road: Eli Paperboy Reed Sings Merle Haggard". On it Reed reimagines a host of vintage Haggard tunes as classic soul rave-ups, tapping into all the hurt and heartache of the country legend’s iconic catalog and channeling it into explosive, high-octane performances fueled by punchy horns and ecstatic vocals.

4 pm - Drifting From Town to Town - Charlie Musselwhite

Charlie Musselwhite has been nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, has won 2, been awarded 33 Blues Music Awards, and has won several Living Blues Awards. He's been touring, performing and recording for 50 years and he's not stopping yet. He'll be at Park City's Egyptian Theatre for three-nights in October, October 18th, 19th and 20th.

5 pm - Peel Me a Grape - Lyle Lovett

Lyle Lovett is known for his wry wit, his large band, and his offbeat lyrics. His new album, "12th of June" came out last month - It's his first new album in 10 years. He'll be performing at Red Butte Garden on July 1st along with Chris Isaak.

6 pm - Through Being Blue Over You - Ghost Hounds

Ghost Hounds are out of Pittsburgh, PA. Ghost Hounds are a modern day rock band that play blues inspired rock in a way that proves that rock is not only alive, but thriving for the next generation of rock fans.

7 pm - Old Roads - Jeff Tuohy

Jeff Tuohy considers himself a downtown man with rural roots who blends big city bravado with backroads grit.

8 pm - Two - Surfer Girl, The Hip Abduction

Surfer Girl is a project by Carter Reeves that blends hip hop, pop, indie, and reggae. He had been toying with this song for sometime when front man David New of The Hip Abduction helped him complete the second verse. The song is about finding a healthy balance between moving on while not giving up hope.