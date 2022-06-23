Fresh Tracks Friday | June 24, 2022

9 am - downBAD - Stop Light Observations

Stop Light Observations, or SLO, is a 4-piece anti-pop/not rock (but also isn't not rock) band born and raised in Charleston, SC.

10 am - Little Baby - Pearl Derringer, Margo Price

In looking for a biography to share about this artist Pearl Derringer, it seems there are more questions than answers. The songwriter chooses to remain anonymous with the music speaking for itself. They said "I don’t understand why an artist must sell themselves along with their work and I will never understand influencer culture in music. Why does it matter what I look like?"

11 am - Room for Us All - Effie Zilch, Miko Marks

Effie Zilch is not an individual. Effie Zilch is an idea, a muse, a guiding light - it’s also a rock and roll band. The duo has been making music together since they were teenagers living in Northern California. On this track they team up with Miko Marks, a prolific songwriter, originally from Flint Michigan

1 pm - Let's Take It Too Far - Fruition

The Portland, Oregon-bred bluegrass + folk band Fruition started out busking on sidewalks, which is where they met their future manager. They went from sidewalks to Bonnaroo and opening for bands like Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit after that fortuitous meeting.

2 pm - Hole In My Pocket - The Brothers Comatose

Whether traveling to gigs on horseback or by tour bus, Americana mavens The Brothers Comatose forge their own path with raucous West Coast renderings of traditional bluegrass, country and rock ‘n’ roll music. They will be making a third tour stop in Utah for 2022 later this fall in SLC.

3 pm - Funky Donkey - Big Sam's Funky Nation

Big Sam is known for his boisterous blend of funk, jazz, rock, and hip-hop. And for bringing a whole lot of Southern charm to his explosive live shows.

4 pm - New Wings - Umphrey's McGee

Umphrey's McGee has a new album out next month titled, YOU WALKED UP SHAKING IN YOUR BOOTS BUT STOOD TALL AND LEFT A RAGING BULL—which will be out July 16th. This new album is the latest achievement in the band’s career, adding to 2,200+ Umphrey’s McGee gigs and 250 million+ tracks streamed. They will be live at Red Butte Garden on September 8th.

5 pm - Country Pie - Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be performing in Park City on August 5th, presented by Park City Institute. They have a new album coming out in August titled "Dirt Does Dylan". This track from the forthcoming album is a cover of Bob Dylan's 1969 song ,"Country Pie".

6 pm - The Only Way Out - Danielle Ponder

NPR's All Songs Considered said of Danielle Ponder, “A sound that serves as the perfect voice of a movement: anthemic while compassionate; soulful while bold and strong. She reverberates with a goose bump-inducing passion. ”

7 pm - Hate To Love You - The Revivalists

The Revivalists recorded a surprise new album at the renowned Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals Alabama. Lead singer of the band, David Shaw, says they "went to Muscle Shoals to capture that special kind of real and raw that only a place like that can provide". You can catch The Revivalists live in concert August 1st at Red Butte Garden.

8 pm - New Orleans - Jack Broadbent

Jack Broadbent is from Lincolnshire, England. He says he fell in love with music at a very young age. His father would take him to open mic nights as a youth, and by his early teens he was playing drums in his dad’s bands. Broadbent gravitated to guitar around the same time as he became interested in song writing. He'll be performing at The Commonwealth Room in Salt Lake City on August 2nd, opening for Son Volt.