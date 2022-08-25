Fresh Tracks Friday | August 26, 2022

9 am - Mavis Staples - This is My Country

This My Country was an important song of the civil rights era which addressed the views of those who sought to justify racism and racial inequality. It was written by Curtis Mayfield and originally recorded in 1968 version by The Impressions. This version includes Levon Helm and was recorded just months before he died in 2012, but was only just released in May this year. Mavis Staples will be in Park City in 2 weeks performing at the Park City Song Summit.

10 am - Adia Victoria - In The Pines

Adia Victoria is a Nashville-based singer/ songwriter who spins dark-hued tales of life in the Deep South. She'll be performing here in town at this year's Park City Song Summit Sept 7th - 10th.

11 am - Low Cut Connie - Wild Ride

Low Cut Connie from Philadelphia, and is the alter ego for front man, pianist, and songwriter Adam Weiner, who has been the band's only constant member since its formation. Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie will be part of the Summit Labs at this year's Park City Song Summit Sept 7th - 10th. This track is off Low Cut Connie's 2020 album, Private Lives.

1 pm - Jeremey Ivey - Orphan Child

Jeremy Ivey says he likes songwriting that has 'perpetual motion, intricate melodies, the sprawling arrangements.' His latest album is Invisible Pictures comprised of songs rooted in a 21st-century swirl of chaos and uncertainty. Jeremy Ivey will be performing at this year's Park City Song Summit, taking place in town from Sept 7th thru 11th.

2 pm - Bonny Light Horseman - California

The trio that is Bonny Light Horseman has a new album coming out titled Rolling Golden Holy—made up of all original songs that follow the paths of the traditional tunes the band cherishes to new musical and lyrical frontiers, and give the sounds and situations of history the gravity and shape of now. Bonny Light Horseman will be part of the Summit Labs at this year's Park City Song Summit, taking place in town from Sept 7th thru 11th.

3 pm - Father John Misty - Everything But Her Love

Joshua Michael Tillman, better known by his stage name Father John Misty, is an American musician, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer. In interviews he downplays the importance and meaning of his stage name, saying he may as well have called himself The Big Purple Dinosaur. He just enjoys the humor of the absurdity of it. Father John Misty will be performing at this year's Park City Song Summit, taking place in town from Sept 7th thru 11th.

4 pm - Celisse - Freedom

Celisse is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, performer, and spoken word artist. Her original music, powered by her soulful voice, is hard-rocking and blues-tinged with infectious hooks that stay with you. Celisse will be performing at this year's Park City Song Summit, taking place in town from Sept 7th thru 11th.

5 pm - John Doe - Travellin' So Hard

This John Doe is an American singer, songwriter, actor, poet, guitarist and bass player who co-founded LA punk band X, of which he is still an active member. John Doe will be part of this year's Park City Song Summit, taking place in town from Sept 7th thru 11th.