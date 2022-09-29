Fresh Tracks Friday | September 30, 2022

9 am - Melt - Waves

Melt is a New York City based band who formed in 2017. At Melt’s core is a shared love of soul and psychedelia, existential pop songs and ethereal jam sections, and a deep love for each other.

10 am - Margo Price - Change of Heart

Margot Price is a Nashville-based songwriter, musician, podcaster and author. She was recently in Park City with the Park City Song Summit. She has a new album due out in early 2023. This is a pre-release single that will be on that album.

11 am - Couch - Poems

Couch is a Boston-based septet that infuses pop songs with funk, R&B, jazz, and rock influences. Their vibrant sound is further defined by the members’ personal training in jazz, a cappella, and musical theatre.

1 pm - The California Honeydrops - Good Times

The California Honeydrops is a 5-piece funk-and-crooner band from the California Bay Area. The band draws on diverse musical influences including roots, Bay Area R&B, Southern soul, Delta blues, and New Orleans second line to bring vibrant energy to their shows. They're always up for a 'good time'

2 pm - HIRIE - Chocolate

Hirie discovered her love of reggae music after her family moved to Kaneohe, Hawaii, a place she still calls home. She will be in Park City next Saturday night at The Cabin along with Ballyhoo! and Surfer Girl. For die-hard fans she is offering a pre-show Bus Pass ticket for a 60 minute pre-show hang out inside her tour bus with a private acoustic performance!

3 pm - Oh He Dead - Is it My Love

Oh He Dead is a funky five-piece based in Washington DC area. They recently won a lot of fans and hearts at the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival.

4 pm - Sam Bush - In Tall Buildings

Sam Bush will be releasing his first new album since 2016, which is a tribute to his longtime friend and collaborator John Hartford. The album consists of Sam's personal favorites from John's vast catalog and of songs he played with Hartford on stage and in the studio in the 70's.

5 pm - Joy Oladokun, Chris Stapleton - Sweet Symphony

Joy Oladokun is a new kind of American troubadour, singing with all of the poetry, pain, passion, and power her soul can muster. Growing up the daughter of Nigerian immigrants, her musical influences were varied. But she says that one afternoon she witnessed Tracy Chapman pay homage to Nelson Mandela during his 70th birthday tribute at Wembley Arena. And it changed everything…