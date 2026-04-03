Eastern Summit planners ask developer for local cooperation in Browns Canyon

Eastern Summit County Planning Commission chair Alex Peterson remembers the public participation — and some opposition — when the Cedar Crest Village was proposed in Hoytsville.

That died last spring and was the last Summit County project involving Ivory Homes. Now, the developer is asking for new zoning in Browns Canyon to allow up to 3,000 units of housing.

At a meeting April 2, Peterson told the developer to expect similarly close attention to its new plans.

“I would absolutely prefer that the applicant work with us locally, as opposed to working with the state and going through another legislative cycle where there is special legislation,” Peterson said. “So if development's going to happen, I would much rather us locals be involved.”

Utah lawmakers have taken interest in Summit County development. They passed multiple laws to facilitate the controversial Dakota Pacific project, for example.

Community Development Director Peter Barnes said in March that high land costs and the risks of developing in the county help explain why that happens.

He said that only the well-heeled can pay to plan a development the county council could vote down. And Barnes has observed those same people often have friends in higher places.

Commissioner David Darcey said the eastside planning board will review Ivory Homes’ proposed zone in good faith. Whether or not the commission recommends it, the Summit County Council ultimately approves or denies zoning requests.

Ivory wants to develop a neighborhood called “Lost Creek” on Garff-Rogers ranchland. April 2 was the planning commission's first look at the concept.

Ivory Development President Chris Gamvroulas said the company will take public input into account.

“We're going to come with the perspective that we are going to bring solutions for housing, primary residential housing, which is desperately needed. We know it is,” he said.

Long before Ivory can break ground, it must go through a repeating cycle of discussions and public hearings at the planning commission and county council to get the zoning it needs. Only then could the developer apply for permits.