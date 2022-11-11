Fresh Tracks Friday | November 11, 2022

9 a.m. - Abigail Osborn - Don't Have The Heart

Residing in Nashville, TN, Abigail Osborn is a songwriter with passion for sharing honest stories. She grew up in Colorado then attended Belmont University in Nashville, perusing an degree in music business. Eventually she decided to be the musician herself and dropped out of college to dedicate herself to her craft.

10 a.m. - First Aid Kit - Turn On To You

First Aid Kit is a Swedish folk duo consisting of sisters Klara and Johana Soderberg. After an extensive world tour, First Aid Kit will land in Salt Lake City for a live show in May at The Union Event Center.

11 a.m. - The Backseat Lovers - Snowbank Blues

The Backseat Lovers are a Utah-based band with members from Heber City, Sandy, and Ogden. They are in concert for 2 nights at Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City November 22nd and 23rd.

1 p.m. - Lucius - The Man I'll Never Find

Lucius is a 4-piece indie pop band known for their ethereal female harmonies. Lucius is playing live in Salt Lake City tomorrow night at The Commonwealth Room.

2 p.m. - Devon Gilfillian - Let The Water Flow

This track is described as a soulful plea for voting rights and democratic justice. It was inspired by the political transformation taking place in Georgia and the essential need for election integrity across America.

3 p.m. - The Brothers Comatose, AJ Lee - Harvest Moon

The Brothers Comatose forge their own path with raucous West Coast renderings of traditional bluegrass, country and rock ‘n’ roll music. This track, which features AJ Lee on vocals, is a cover of Neil Young's 1972 hit. The Brothers Comatose are playing live in Salt Lake City tomorrow night at The State Room.

4 p.m. - Maneskin - The Loneliest

Maneskin pronounced (Moan-Ah-Skin) is an Italian rock band from Rome. Their popularity skyrocketed in 2017 after their second place finish on the Italian talent show X Factor. They won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest and the 2022 Billboard Music Award for Top Rock Song.

5 p.m. - Son Little - Drummer

Drummer is a chronicle of the artistic struggle - punctuated by the expert timing of master percussionist Aaron Draper- in which Son Little's inner critic delivers a spirited ode to the rigors and value of creative work. Son Little is performing tonight at The State Room in Salt Lake City.

6 p.m. - Amythyst Kiah + Her Chest of Glass - Another Man Done Gone

Rolling Stone magazine called Amythyst Kia “one of Americana’s great up-and-coming secrets.” This track was originally recorded by Vera Hall in 1942 and by Amythyst Kia in 2017. Its has also been recorded by Johnny Cash, Billy Bragg, Irma Thomas, Wilco, and Harry Belafonte, among others.

7 p.m. - Ben L'Oncle Soul - Stay

Ben The Soul Uncle, as his stage name translates to English, is a French soul singer and songwriter. He took his name from Uncle Ben's rice and the fictious bow-tied character of the brand.

8 p.m. - TURKUAZ - Take A Little Look Around

Maybe you heard that the 9-piece, powerfunk band Turkuaz broke up in 2021. So how can they put out new music? Turns out, shortly before the band's implosion they recorded a LOT of music, enough to fill 2 full-length "posthumous" albums.