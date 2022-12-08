Fresh Tracks Friday | December 9, 2022

9 a.m. - Jimmy Fallon (feat. Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion) - It Was A... Masked Christmas

This Christmas-themed fresh track was released last year, and should seem very dated. However, with the threat of COVID still lingering about, and the soon-to-arrive influx of Christmas tourists to town, perhaps it's worth laughing our way through the reminder to be careful out there.

10 a.m. - Zac Brown Band, Sarah Bareilles - Christmas Tree

This is a new song for our ever-growing Christmas playlist as we add updates and zing to the traditional, long-played classics. This track features Zac Brown Band with Sarah Bareilles. It was released as a single in 2015.

11 a.m. - Elle King - Jersey Giant

Tanner Elle Schneider, known professionally as Elle King, is a singer, songwriter and musician, and a 4-time Grammy Award nominee. This is her recording of a previously unreleased song by acclaimed artist Tyler Childers.

1 p.m. - John Legend, Kelly Clarkson - Baby It's Cold Outside

John Legend and Kelly Clarkson updated this classic Christmas tune for the Me-Too era, rewriting the lyrics to reflect the age of consent.

2 p.m. - Old Crow Medicine Show - Trim This Tree

This is a new song for our ever-growing Christmas playlist as we add updates and twang to the traditional, long-played classics. Old Crow Medicine Show is a band of string- pickers who were considered old-timey for their revivalist string-picking style. The band says this new track is a 'Christmas card to Nashville'

3 p.m. - Koko Taylor - Wang Dang Doodle

This is an older, classic blues tune that we did not have currently in the KPCW playlist. Koko Taylor was dubbed the "Queen of Chicago blues" in the 80's. She is known for keeping up the tradition of the big-voiced, brassy female blues belters alive, moving in the footsteps of legends like Big Mama Thornton and Memphis Minnie.

4 p.m. - KIRBY - Black Leaves

KIRBY is a Memphis born and Memphis-bred, self-proclaimed granddaughter of soul. She says she sings and write songs to help people heal.

5 p.m. - Chris Isaak - Almost Christmas

Chris Isaak released a new album of Christmas classics, covered in his southern charm for 2022. This is the one original track from the album…it has a rock-a-billy swing to it.

6 p.m. - Southern Avenue - That's All

Southern Avenue is a fiery, soul-steeped Memphis quintet that embodies its home city’s soul, blues, and gospel traditions while adding a youthful spirit and dynamic energy all their own. On this fresh track they bring a fresh perspective on the 1983 hit by Genesis.

7 p.m. - Jeff Tuohy - Murder In a Dancehall

Jeff Tuohy considers himself a downtown man with rural roots who blends big city bravado with backroads grit.

8 p.m. - Orange Guava Passion - Dino Disco

Orange Guava Passion is an 8-piece band formed at Brown University playing funky and fresh jams. The band name is taken from the dining hall drink they all love at Brown.