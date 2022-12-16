Fresh Tracks Friday | December 16, 2022

9 a.m. - Kelly Finnigan - Santa's Watching You

Kelly Finnigan is the singer, songwriter and front man of The Monophonics. He's got a word of advice for us all as we lead into the final week before Christmas.

10 a.m. - The Rebirth - Fat Santa

Santa is not too excited about the vegan cookies and fat-free milk he's getting these days, but Santa's gonna "work it out" in this Christmas Fresh Track!

11 a.m. - Willie Porter - Hey Santa!

This Friday Fresh Track invites you to expand your Christmas playlist to go beyond the over-played schmaltz and add some fresh finds like this one by songwriter Willie Porter.

1 p.m. - Guitar Slim, Jelly Belly - Christmas Time Blues

Guitar Slim was an influential blues guitarist and vocalist of the 1950's. On this somber Christmas tune he is joined by Jelly Belly.

2 p.m. - Larry Costa - Six Cups of Eggnog

Are you celebrating the holiday season early this Friday afternoon? Here's a unique and seasonal drinking tune for this hour's Christmas Fresh Track.

3 p.m. - Black Ace - Santa Claus Blues

Babe Turner, AKA Black Ace, was an American musician in the '20's and '30's. He was known to have built his own guitar as a child, then taught himself to play.

4 p.m. - Taj Mahal, Maria Muldaur - Baby It's Cold Outside

This very popular Christmas tune, which has absolutely nothing to do with Christmas, originally appeared in the film "Neptune's Daughter", a 1949 musical romantic comedy released by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. It's been covered by many duos, but we hope you'll enjoy this version by Taj Mahal and Maria Muldaur.

5 p.m. - Jeff Tuohy - Santa's Bringing Coal

Jeff Tuohy considers himself a downtown man with rural roots who blends big city bravado with backroads grit. Add this original rocking "Too-Hee" tune to your Christmas playlist!

6 p.m. - Sweet Plot - All I Want For Christmas

Sweet Plot's diverse sound seamlessly integrates Funk, Soul and Rock & Roll into a sound that is familiar yet uniquely their own. They don't want too much this Christmas, just a real good time.

7 p.m. - Grateful Dead - Tun Rudolph Run - Live at the Fox Theatre St. Louis

Grateful Dead played this song live less than ten times in 1971. This is a live recording from their holiday show at The Fox Theatre in St. Louis.

8 p.m. - Harbour Lights - Jing-A-Ling

This kicky holiday tune is a must-have for your Christmas party playlist!