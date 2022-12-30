Fresh Tracks Friday | December 30, 2022

9 a.m. - The New Mastersounds - Let Me In From Te Cold

The New Mastersounds are a British four-piece jazz fusion and blues/funk band from Leeds, England. "Let Me In From The Cold" came out on their 2022 album The Depar Effect.

10 a.m. - Seratones - Good Day

Seratones are a band out of Shreveport, Louisiana. "Good Day" comes from their 2022 album Love & Algorhythms , an interstellar synthesis of astral soul, R&B, and Sci-fi funk.

11 a.m. - The Brothers Comatose - Hole In My Pocket

Frequent travellers to Utah, making performance stops in Park City, Salt Lake City, and even at the 2022 Ogden Music Festival, The Brothers Comatose blend twangs of tradtional bluegrass, country, and rock and roll with sing-along harmonies. This track came out on their 2022 album Turning Up The Ground.

1 p.m. - Sir Woman - Good Lady

Musician and songwriter Kelsey Wilson is the co-founder of the band Wild Child and is a member of another band, Glorietta. She used the name Sir Woman for one of her side projects and put out a self-titled album in 2022.

2 p.m. - The Suffers - Don't Bother Me

The Suffers' are an American, soul, funk, and R&B group from Houston, Texas that we have featured many times on Fresh Tracks on KPCW.

3 p.m. - Charles brown - Bringing In A Brand New Year

Tony Russell "Charles" Brown was an American singer and pianist whose soft-toned, slow-paced nightclub style influenced West Coast blues in the 1940s and 1950s. This track was included on his 1994 album Cool Christmas Blues. We bring it to you today to inspire your swinging, brand new year of 2023!!

4 p.m. - Binky Griptite - Holiday Breadown '09

Franklin Stribling, professionally known as Binky Griptite, is an American guitarist, record producer, and radio DJ. He is best known as a founding member and guitarist of Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, Soul Providers, and Antibalas, among other Daptone Records-related projects. He brings us some inspiring words to bring us into the New Year

5 p.m. - Ripe - Settling

This track debuted on KPCW as a Fresh Track in April 2022. In this fast-paced, funk-track, Ripe challenges you not to settle for playing it safe. They sing "Waiting for things to get better is a lot like settling", and they back these words with explosive horns and janky rhythms. Hopefully you caught their very infectious live show at Canyons this summer

6 p.m. - Twiddle - River Drift

Twiddle is a 4-piece jam band from Vermont. We featured this song as a Fresh Track in July 2022 and include it here in the year-end edition of replays because of the soaring vocals and orchestration that inspire higher vibrations.

7 p.m. The Grey Allstars - Got To Get Me a Job

The Greyboy Allstars are a legendary jazz funk revivalist quintet out of southern California. Their 2022 album of the same name consists of 10 cover tunes they rearranged and reimagined , like this Ann Alford song originally released back in 1971.

8 p.m. - Mar Brossard - Fire

Marc Broussard's style is best described as "Bayou Soul", a mix of funk, blues, R&B, rock and pop, matched with distinct Southern roots. This song came out in July 2022 and is dedicated to the legendary Mr. Al Green. It's difficult to not at least chair dance to it!