Fresh Tracks Friday | January 13, 2023

9 a.m. - Seth Avett - Morning Coffee

Seth Avett is one of the lead singers and founding members of the American folk-rock band The Avett Brothers out of Concord, North Carolina. He sing and plays guitar, drums, and piano, and on this song he also serves the morning coffee.

10 a.m. - Stone - Money (Hope It Ain't Gone)

The young band Stone calls themselves "the underground voice for the lost youth". They are a band from Liverpool England performing music from a post-punk perspective.

11 a.m. - Abraham Alexander - Stay (feat. Gary Clark Jr.)

Abraham Alexander was born in Athens, Greece to parents of Nigerian descent. They moved to Texas when he was 11 to escape racial tensions. While his lyrics speak to pain and trauma and life-changing loss, Alexander instills his music with a joyful passion and irrepressible spirit, ultimately giving way to songs that radiate undeniable hope.

1 p.m. - Nikki Lane - Denim and Diamonds

Nikki Lane is a singer and songwriter who combines the honky tonk atmosphere of vintage country with the clever bite of indie rock. This is her latest release in which she stakes her claim to maintain her independence and to do "whatever she wants to"

2 p.m. - Peter Gabriel - Panopticom

Peter Gabriel recently released this single from his forthcoming 2023 album. Gabriel explains that the song is based on an idea "to initiate the creation of an infinitely expandable accessible data globe: The Panopticom,’"

3 p.m. - Moon Taxi - Evengreen (feat. Molly Tuttle)

Moon Taxi is a Nashville-based alt-pop band who collaborated with Grammy-nominated guitarist Molly Tuttle on this new track which pays tribute to Bowling Green, Kentucky. It was written after the devasting tornado that ravaged that area in December 2021; the song includes many references to their favorite areas of town.

4 p.m. - Sam Burchfield - Profit

Sam Burchfield was raised in the foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains of South Carolina and brought up on Appalachian music: folk, gospel, country and southern soul. The young songwriter draws on these roots with a deep lyrical honesty that carries the tradition of folk music forward.

5 p.m. - The Copper Children - Pushin' On

The Copper Children are a band out of Denver, Colorado blending original soul, folk, funk, reggae, and psychedelic rock and blues into moving music and performances.

6 p.m. - Joe Hertier & The Rainbow Seekers

The band's website tells us that "a ride on the Rainbow will take you across the mountains of Motown, through the fjords of folk, over the archipelagos of Americana, and-at last-into a funky firth, where only the fiercest of friendships can be found."'

7 p.m. - Sunny War - No Reason

The Nashville-based singer-songwriter and guitar virtuoso known as Sunny War sings of the dualistic nature of good and bad, self-destructive tendencies and the will to succeed which are part of her human experiences

8 p.m. - Mac Saturn - Mr. Cadillac

Mac Saturn is the name of this 5-piece, rock / alt-rock/ funk/ R&B band from Detroit, Michigan.