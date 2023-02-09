Fresh Tracks Friday | February 10, 2023

9 a.m. - Eric Hutchinson - Everybody's Gotta Beating Heart

Eric Hutchinson is an international platinum-selling singer, songwriter and seasoned touring artist. He recently released a group sing-along album meant to be sung out loud by you the listeners. He said in a statement that “Using your voice is powerful and the fun of making music and singing together in harmony can be universally healing and unifying."

10 a.m. - The Big Wu - Silcanturntova

The Big Wu formed as a band on the campus of St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN in 1992. They play a mix of influences including bluegrass, rock, jazz, psychedelia and R&B. This track is from their 2022 album "Tracking Buffalo Through the Bathtub"

11 a.m. - Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

This fresh track was a selected as a slow groove love song for your Valentines playlist! Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers website tells us that " a ride on the Rainbow will take you across the mountains of Motown, through the fjords of folk, over the archipelagos of Americana, and-at last-into a funky firth, where only the fiercest of friendships can be found." They will be opening for Ripe at Soundwell in Salt Lake City on March 26th.

1 p.m. - St. Paul & The Broken Bones - Sea Star

St. Paul & The Broken Bones is a tight ensemble with electrifying soul sound. Hailing from Alabama, St. Paul & the Broken Bones deliver captivating live performances with impassioned vocals. It was recently announced they'd be headlining the Telluride Jazz Festival in August, so perhaps a tour stop in our area will be announced soon too.

2 p.m. - The Elovators - Gimme Love

A love-themed fresh track here to help you build your Valentines Day playlist. The Elovaters' music has been featured on CBS’ Hawaii Five-O and their song “Boston” was played during the World Series Parade when the Boston Red Sox won in 2018. What's more - they are performing locally at The Complex in Salt Lake City on Friday, February 24th along with The Movement and Iya Terra.

3 p.m. - ZG Smith - Let Me Back In

ZG Smith is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who is half of the duo that makes up the band Smooth Hound Smith. He credits a powerful magic mushroom trip with friends for giving him the clarity and push to move his music to new levels.

4 p.m. - The Dip - Paranoid (Black Sabbath cover)

The Dip is a 7-piece rhythm- and -blues ensemble from Seattle, Washington. Their latest single is a cover of the 1971 Black Sabbath song which is consistently ranked as one of the greatest heavy metal songs of all time. It's got a whole new sound here!

5 p.m. - Dogs In A Pile - All The Same

Dogs in a Pile is an eclectic quintet from Asbury Park, NJ. Merging funk, jazz, and rock and roll with psychedelia, the quintet presents a completely original vibe built on kaleidoscopic soundscapes eerily reminiscent of the days of yesteryear. Their latest single is a love song you may want to add to your Valentines Day playlist.

6 p.m. - Michael Cleveland, Billy Strings, Jeff White - For Your Love

This fresh track and its theme may be one to add to your Valentines Day playlist. Michael Cleveland is one of the most well-respected fiddlers in bluegrass and is a multiple award winner on the acoustic music circuit. Here he teams up with young Bluegrass phenom Billy Strings and with Jeff White.

7 p.m. - Vintage Trouble - Dare You To Be Mine

Vintage Trouble is a band out of Hollywood, CA. steeped in the sounds of classic blues, soul, and rock & roll from the '50s and '60s. This song is their latest single and is well-themed to be part of your Valentines Day playlist.

8 p.m. - Twiddle - Fighting For

Twiddle is generally considered to be a jam band that delicately orbits the worlds of funk, jazz, rock, reggae, and bluegrass. They will be live at The Commonwealth Room in Salt Lake City on March 8th. This song is from their 2022 album "Every Last Leaf" which is about transformation.