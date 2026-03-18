Summit County confirms new measles cases at Deer Valley Resort, Park City Hospital

Two instances of measles exposure were recently confirmed in Summit County — one at Park City Hospital on March 2 and the other at Deer Valley Resort’s Silver Lake Lodge March 8.

The exposures, and a recent uptick in cases in the region, prompted the Summit County Public Health Department to issue a measles health advisory on Wednesday, March 18.

“When we think about all of the things that the health department is doing, measles does have to take priority,” said Summit County Public Health Director Phil Bondurant on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” on March 9. “It's highly transmissible. It makes people sick, and, right now, in the state, the bulk of the cases – about two thirds – are in children, those under the age of 18, they're in school, and that's where transmission is occurring.”

Children are also vulnerable to complications from the disease, which causes fever, runny nose, and a red rash that begins on the face. Measles is highly transmissible, but was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000 due to high vaccination levels.

In recent years, the nation has seen a resurgence of the disease. The most recent data shows 443 Utah residents have been diagnosed with measles in the current outbreak, which began in the late summer 2025.

Summit County has so far seen some of the lowest transmission rates in Utah, with only 3 confirmed cases. Wasatch County has recorded 9. The highest level of transmission is occurring in the state's southwest.

Bondurant says immunization is an essential tool in getting the current outbreak under control.

“The vaccines are safe,” he said. “They're proven. And as we've seen vaccination rates decline, we've also seen an uptick in measles. So there is a strong correlation that's been well studied, and I remain confident in the vaccine's ability to protect, and in our ability to provide those vaccines.”

Bondurant encourages residents to check their immunization records , and get in touch with their public health department or doctor to update their vaccinations if necessary.

As for the recent cases, Deer Valley told KPCW News the exposure was due to a staff member who tested positive for the disease. The resort is working with the county public health department to address the issue and conduct contact tracing.

The Summit County Health Department and Deer Valley Resort are financial supporters of KPCW News.