Fresh Tracks Friday | March 17, 2023

9 a.m. - The National Parks - Rodeo

The Provo, UT based quartet The National Parks breathe in inspiration from the world around them and exhale cinematic indie folk-pop powered by soaring harmonies, organic orchestration, and luminous electronics. They are performing tonight in Salt Lake City at The Union!

10 a.m. - Josh Abbott Band, Shane Smith & the Saints - The Galway Girl

The Josh Abbot Band has been a staple in the Texas music scene since forming in 2006 at Lubbock’s Texas Tech University. On this fresh track they team up with Shane Smith & The Saints for a timely cover of Steve Earle's "The Galway Girl" - selected especially today for your St Patrick's Day playlist.

11 a.m. - ZG Smith, Devon Gilfillian - Hooks

ZG Smith is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who is half of the duo that makes up the band Smooth Hound Smith. He credits a powerful magic mushroom trip with friends for giving him the clarity and push to move his music to new levels. On this fresh track he joined by his longtime friend Devon Gilfillian.

1 p.m. - The Teskey Brothers - Oceans of Emotions

The Teskey Brothers are four friends from Melbourne Australia who exploded on the international music scene in 2019. They received a 2020 Grammy nomination, and won 3 Australian Recording Industry Association awards. They will be performing at Red Rocks Amphitheater outside Denver, Colorado on Sept 15th.

2 p.m. - The Band of Heathens - Heartless Year

Austin-Texas-based The Band of Heathens says of their latest album, "The new songs embody the spirit of our new record: survival, gratitude, resiliency, and a new-found focus on the simple things that make life worth living."

3 p.m. - Cousin Curtiss - Whole Lotta Trouble

Cousin Curtiss describes his style of footstomping music as, “playing Blues music but at Bluegrass speeds.” He recently performed at Mystic Hot springs and at the "Last Chance Beach Bash" at Solitude Mountain Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon

4 p.m. - Tom McGuire & The Brassholes - 2nd Place

Tom McGuire & The Brassholes are an 8-piece soul/funk band from Glasgow, Scotland who combine rich arrangements with meticulous songcraft and untouchable in live performances. They are not taking second place in this fresh track!

5 p.m. - Keller Williams - Freshies

This is an older Keller Williams track (from 2007), but is one so appropriate for this winter of very abundant snowfall - and is a track that should be in every ski resort town's playlist.

6 p.m. - Karate Boogaloo, Danielle Ponder - Little Bit

Karate Boogaloo is the outsourced rhythm section of Melbourne, Australia's soul favorites The Cactus Channel. Here they are fronted by Danielle Ponder's powerful yet sultry vocals.

7 p.m. - Orgone, Jamie Allensworth - You Got It

Orgone is an 8-piece soul-machine whose sound draws from 1960's and 1970's-era funk and soul. You can't beat the description of this track "You Got It" from BandCamp's website: "Slick 80’s boogie guitar & gummy bass synths undulate over Orgōne’s notoriously tight pocket rhythm in this effortlessly groovy roller skate jam." Orgone will be performing at The Commonwealth Room in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 22nd with Talia Keys opening.

8 p.m. - SYML - Believer

Seattle Washington- based musician Brian Fennell performs under the solo project SYML, which is Welsh for "simple." The moniker is inspired by his own personal heritage from his biological parents, who are Welsh.