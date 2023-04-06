Fresh Tracks Friday | April 7, 2023

9 a.m. - Daisy Jones & The Six - Let Me Down Easy

This Fresh Track is for all the listeners who've been watching the Amazon Original series Daisy Jones & The Six or for those who read the book that inspired the series. This is from the series' original soundtrack.

10 a.m. - Overcoats - New Suede Shoes

Overcoats is a New York based indie pop duo consisting of singer-songwriters Hana Elion and JJ Mitchell. Each member of the duo grew up living in multiple countries and met while attending Wesleyan University in Connecticut. There they formed their musical union.

11 a.m. - Anais Chantal - Birdie, Pt. 3: Spring

Anais Chantal will be performing at The Urban Lounge in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 21st and she is also part of the lineup for this year's Kilby Block Party, which has become a 3-day music festival at the Utah State Fairgrounds over the weekend of May 12-14.

1 p.m. - Tom Speight - Let Go

Tom Speight is a singer and songwriter from London, England who blends elements of folk, contemporary pop, and intimate singer/songwriter expressions to make his music.

2 p.m. - Caleb Hawley - On Hold

Caleb Hawley is a Harlem based singer, songwriter, and producer who records his upbeat tunes alone in his storage-unit-turned-recording-studio, where he says the acoustics and the rent work well for him. His raw lyrics and somber themes are sweetened by pop beats, androgynous vocals, and sensuality inspired by the Minneapolis sound of the 80s and dance rock.

3 p.m. - Bettye LaVette - Plan B

Bettye LaVette is a musical legend with a career spanning more than 60 years. She is a Grammy Award winner, and in 2020 she was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame. She needs no Plan B, as the song says.

4 p.m. - Fruit Bats - Rushin' River Valley

Fruit Bats is an American indie rock band formed in 1997 in Chicago as the project of singer/songwriter Eric D. Johnson. Johnson is the band's sole permanent member, with various musicians joining the band in live and studio settings. Fruit Bats will be performing at The Commonwealth Room in Salt Lake City on Saturday May 20th

5 p.m. - Erez Zobary - Stuck!

Erez Zobary comes out of Toronto, Canada with a timeless R&B and Pop sensibility. Lyrically she is raw and uninhibited, writing openly about universal, yet highly personal, feelings of self-worth, uncertainty, and vulnerability.

6 p.m. - Joseph - Nervous System

Joseph is an indie pop-trio made up of sisters Natalie and twins Meegan and Allison Closner. They hail from Portland, Oregon. They will be performing at The Commonwealth Room in Salt Lake City on May 12th.

7 p.m. - BAILEN - Call It Like It Is

The trio that is BAILEN are siblings, raised and rooted in New York City by classically trained musician parents and their wide-ranging, eclectic record collection.

8 p.m. - Bedouin Soundclash - Brutal Hearts

Winner of a JUNO Award in 2006 for Canada’s Best New Group, Bedouin Soundclash are Canadian indie rock and reggae royalty. Bedouin Soundclash will be performing with The Interrupters at The Complex in Salt Lake City on May 23rd.