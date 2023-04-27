Fresh Tracks Friday | April 28, 2023

9 a.m. - Phoenix (feat. Clairo) - After Midnight

Phoenix is a critically-acclaimed band from France, born out of high school friendships in Versailles, France. The band has been nominated twice for Grammy awards, winning “Best Alternative Album” in 2010 and “Best Rock Album” in 2014. On this fresh track they are joined by the young American singer/ songwriter known as Clairo.

10 a.m. - The Beths - Watching The Credits

The Beths are a quartet from New Zealand. You can check them out in their NPR Tiny Desk appearance on March 28th at npr.org or hear them here in this fresh track.

11 a.m. - The Dead South - Keep On The Sunny Side

From the Canadian folk-bluegrass band from Regina, Saskatchewan comes this cover of a popular American song originally written in 1899 and popularized by the Carter Family in 1928. The Dead South will be performing at Red Butte Garden concert series with Corb Lund on July 20th.

1 p.m. - Corb Lund - Highway 87

Corb Lund is from rural Alberta, Canada, from the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, with a long family lineage of ranchers and rodeo people. Lund embraces both his Western heritage and his indie rock past through his music. Corb Lund will be touring with The Dead South and will be performing at Red Butte Garden on July 20th.

2 p.m. - Devon Gilfillian - Imma Let My Body Move

Devon Gilfillian began playing guitar at age 14. After college he moved to Nashville and released his debut self-titled EP in 2016. He was nominated for a Grammy in 2021. His latest album came out this year and is titled "Love You Anyway."

3 p.m. - Pixie and the Partygrass Boys - The Devil Went Down To Utah

Utah's own Pixie and The Partygrass Boys have taken a classic fiddle/rock tune and made it their own, and in the process renamed the state in the song's lyrics. Amanda B. Grapes is the band's fiddle player who is called out in the opening stanza of this track and throughout. They most likely will perform this song live during their appearance at the 2023 Ogden Music Festival on June 4th in Ogden, Utah and at the Fort Desolation Fest in Torrey, Utah on June 8th.

4 p.m. - Redtenbacher's Funkestra - Don't Interrupt The Sorrow

Redtenbacher's Funkestra is a London-based, multi-national-instrumentalist band described as a wall-to-wall jazz funk collective. Their most recent project celebrates the songs of Joni Mitchell, with tracks such as this one, fronted by the British vocalist Rumer.

5 p.m. - Sid Simmons - Wendy

Sid Simmons is a staple of the downtown NYC music scene. Formerly part of the group GIRL SKIN, but now performing under his own name, Simons and his versatile backing band were named one of Paste Magazine's "20 Best Acts We Saw" at the 2023 SXSW (South By Southwest).

6 p.m. - Slaid Cleaves - Terlingua Chili Queen

The music of Texas-based singer/songwriter Slaid Cleaves is rooted in traditional country and folk forms. This song clearly tells a story through it's lyrics…about the genesis of the Terlingua Chili Queen.

7 p.m. - Kara Jackson - Pawnshop

According to a review by Pitchfork Magazine about Kara Jackson," ... the Chicago singer-songwriter takes folk music and bends it to her will, exploring agony and adoration in equal measure." She is a former National Youth Poet Laureate, and so its stands to reason her storytelling in her songs is masterful.

8 p.m. - Tom McGuire & The Brassholes - 24/7

Tom McGuire & The Brassholes are an 8-piece soul/funk band from Glasgow, Scotland who combine rich arrangements with meticulous songcraft and untouchable live performances.