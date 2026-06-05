Park City to revisit raises for elected leaders after community pushback

Some Park City residents have raised concerns after the council voted to more than double the salaries of elected officials in May.

Mayor Ryan Dickey said at a meeting Thursday, June 4, the city may have moved too quickly.

“I really support what council has done to promote inclusivity of who can run, and sort of trying to keep up with wages to sort of pay fairly for the work,” he said. “I think our deliberation… it felt like a little fast, and the size of that raise just a little big.”

He said the city made the big adjustment to try to make up for years of not changing salaries. The last salary increase was in fiscal year 2015.

But Dickey said the size of the jump didn’t land well with the community.

“Really trying to hear the community and serve council’s objectives too, which I think are exactly the right ones,” he said. “Just want to see if council is interested in having us bring back an option that dials those increases back somewhat.”

Councilmember Tana Toly said she’d be glad to revisit the conversation, acknowledging the anger and frustration she’s heard from locals.

“I think we can either maybe look at this number and roll it out over the next four years, or take a look at what Ryan suggested, but I just hope that the way that we approach it is in a much more respectful manner,” she said.

She said some residents’ responses have been “completely out of line.”

Park City Councilmember Molly Miller also urged civility on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 5. Police were called to a city event June 1 after a resident confronted and “smacked” Miller on the arm over Bonanza Park development plans. Miller said she saw city staff being treated disrespectfully too.

“Tough conversations can and should be had – the tougher the conversation, the more important to have it,” she said. “But certainly, please, please, please, let’s all try to lower the temperature and have discourse that’s respectful and dignified.”

Miller said the city is listening to feedback. She encouraged residents to attend the city council meeting June 11, when there will be time for public comment on how leaders should be compensated.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.