Fresh Tracks Friday | July 21, 2023

9 a.m. - Brother Strut, Cory Wong - JELLY

Brother Strut is a critically acclaimed funk and soul collective, made up of talented musicians who have honed their skills on the world's biggest stages. They have performed with icons like Van Morrison, Stevie Wonder, Sting and Amy Winehouse. Here they team up with Cory Wong. Cory Wong will be performing in Park City at Canyons Village for a Park City Institute ticketed-concert on August 18th.

10 a.m. - Devon Gilfillian - Righteous

Devon Gilfillian was nominated for a Grammy in 2021 for his debut album Black Hole Rainbow. His latest album, "Love You Anyway," came out earlier this year. We have already featured several tracks as Fresh Tracks, but the album has such depth, that we want to include more. So here is "Righteous."

11 a.m. - The Band Camino - See You Later

The Indie/Alternative trio The Band Camino is from Nashville, TN and describes itself as "Your mom's favorite band." This single will appear on their forthcoming album "The Dark," due out in August.

1 p.m. - The Elovaters - Come And Get It

The Elovaters are a duo from Boston whose music has been featured on CBS’ Hawaii Five-O, and their song “Boston” was played during the World Series Parade when the Boston Red Sox won in 2018. Their new album "Endless Summer" comes out next week and will include this fresh track single.

2 p.m. - Ghost Hounds - Last Train To Nowhere

Ghost Hounds are out of Pittsburgh, PA., and are a modern day rock band playing blues-inspired rock that proves that rock and roll is not only alive, but thriving for the next generation of music fans.

3 p.m. - John Philbrick - Guinness (Better Off Alone)

This fresh track is off the debut full-length album by guitarist John Philbrick called “If You Say So,” featuring vocalist/keyboardist Steve Maggiora of Toto. The album, released on July 14, showcases Philbrick’s eclectic guitar style, influenced by classic rock, blues and jazz, and Maggiora’s top-notch singing and playing.

4 p.m. - Tom McGuire & The Brassholes

Tom McGuire & the Brassholes are an 8-piece soul/funk band from Glasgow, Scotland who combine rich arrangements with meticulous songcraft and untouchable live performances. This comes from their 2023 album "Stay Rad."

5 p.m. - The Revivalists - How We Move

The Revivalists' newest album, "Pour It Out Into The Night," is described as a life-affirming album about living in the moment, fueled by lessons in gratitude and life realizations. Here's a track from the new album.

6 p.m. - The Heavy - Hurricane Coming

From The Heavy's recent album "Amen" comes this seasonally-inspired track. "Amen" is described as "an exhilarating maelstrom of ‘60s R&B riffs, horns, and gospel harmonies, which is set to be the freshest and most revitalized record" in their catalogue yet. Current forecast from the National Hurricane Center does not predict any hurricanes off the coast at this time.

7 p.m. - Elephants Dancing - Free (feat. Rockstead)

This is the KPCW debut of the band Elephants Dancing. They are a high-energy, 6 piece, Reggae/Ska band hailing from Northeast, Pennsylvania with a diverse set of musical backgrounds. Their album titled "Chill Like Penguins" carries on the theme of animals doing things. Let's give a listen to "Free" which features Rockstead, a band out of Cincinnati, Ohio.

8 p.m. - Susto - Mermaid Vampire

Susto plays a blend of psychedelic country rock. Front man Justin Osborne recently experienced a surge of creative energy while navigating some major life changes. He channeled that energy into writing and recording the band's forthcoming LP, on which this track will appear.