Jeremy Ranch golf course closing for renovations this summer

The Jeremy Ranch Golf and Country Club’s course will get a facelift starting in April.

The overall 18-hole layout isn’t changing, but the club says it is replacing nearly all the grass. According to its website, there will also be new tee boxes and liners added to bunkers.

Brian Wright, the club’s general manager, said the goal is to complete work by Oct. 31. During this summer’s closure, the club plans to reach out to members with options to play other Utah courses.

Jeremy Ranch golf’s website includes hole-by-hole descriptions of the renovations, including smaller tweaks to each hole’s layout.

The designer overseeing the project is Brandon Johnson, who used to work for the Arnold Palmer Design Group. The famed golfer and iced tea lover designed Jeremy Ranch’s course, which opened in 1981.

Its temporary closure in 2026 also allows the nearby Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District to do work too.

“That gives us an opportunity to get into that golf course and replace line and rehabilitate a fair number of feet of wastewater lines, to the tune of almost a million dollars,” SBWRD General Manager Mike Luers said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Jan. 21.

In this case, Luers said digging up the pipes is cheaper than adding liners. Some of them will be moved into locations to facilitate future maintenance too.