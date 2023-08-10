Fresh Tracks Friday | August 11, 2023

9 a.m. - Blur - Barbaric

Blur is an English Rock Band that was formed in London in the late 80's, that has seen a ton of success over the years. And they're still not done. Blur is now making new waves in the Alternative music scene with their 2023 album "The Ballad of Darren" .this is a deeper cut off that new album, to start off your fresh track friday off right.

10 a.m. - Cory Wong - The Grid Generation

Often typed as a funk musician Cory Wong adds, “A lot of my fingerprint was based on the driving energy of punk and ska, mixed with the harmonic movement and chord voicings of R&B and jazz that I studied and played." Cory Wong is performing at Canyons Village on August 18th.

11 a.m. - Rebelution - Settle Down Easy

Over the past 16 years, Rebelution has had nearly everything a band could ask for: chart-topping albums, hundreds of millions of streams, a GRAMMY nomination, even their own festival in Jamaica. However, they credit the Covid-years with allowing them the time to slow down and reimagine their sound, which is reflected on their latest work Reflections. Rebelution is performing at Sandy Amphitheatre on August 21st

1 p.m. - The Expendables - Sippin on Something

The Expendables bring an original sound reflecting the laid-back beach life of their hometown Santa Cruz, CA. Their music is an infectious hybrid of ska, surf-rock, punk, reggae and metal. The Expendables are performing at Sandy Amphitheatre on August 21st

2 p.m. - Spoon - Sugar Babies

Spoon released an EP earlier this summer which featured 3 songs which were recorded at the same time as the making of their last album Lucifer on The Sofa. But these songs did not make it on that album. They appear on the EP Memory Dust , and this is one of those tracks. Spoon will be performing at The Great Saltair on August 27th.

3 p.m. - Sublime with Rome, Slightly Stoopid - Cool & Collected

Sublime with Rome is a musical collaboration between Eric Wilson, formerly of the American ska punk band Sublime, and singer and guitarist Rome Ramirez. Slightly Stoopid, who also feature in this fresh track, is an alternative-reggae band. Both bands collaborated on this beachy-vibed song.

4 p.m. - The Goo Goo Dolls - Run All Night

Already 4 decades in, The Goo Goo Dolls are still writing, recording and touring steadily. Currently on tour with O.A.R., they will be making at stop at Sandy Amphitheatre on August 31st. This is their latest track -released last month.

5 p.m. - Willie Nelson - Still is Still Moving To Me

This is not a new song, but a new recording of a song that must carry some meaning for the 90-year old Willie. It appears on his forthcoming album Bluegrass, a brand new studio album that captures a dozen classic Willie Nelson compositions including "On the Road Again," "Good Hearted Woman" and this one--all freshly interpreted by Willie and an ensemble of crack players.