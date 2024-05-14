Judge to decide if Kouri Richins stands trial

Kouri Richins faces a total of 11 felony charges, including aggravated murder and attempted murder in connection with the death of her husband Eric Richins in 2022.

Eric overdosed on fentanyl, which Summit County prosecutors say Kouri purchased and used to poison him. They contend her motive was financial and that she wanted out of the marriage.

Kouri and her family members have maintained her innocence. She is being held in the Summit County jail without bond.

The case has captured the attention of national media, authors and documentarians, and has been the subject of two TV specials since her arrest in May 2023.

The hearing to determine whether prosecutors have sufficient evidence to warrant a trial begins at 9 a.m. today before Third District Court Judge Richard Mrazik at the Summit County Justice Center.

It’s not clear whether Mrazik will issue an immediate ruling.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new details throughout the day.