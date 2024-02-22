Fresh Tracks Friday | February 23, 2024

9 a.m. - Jesse Roper - Suntan Woman

Jesse Roper is a Canadian rocker who says he loves rock n roll and ping pong. He dreams of playing the biggest stages and defeating the greatest opponents. Here's his latest, a bouncy type of "love" song.

10 a.m. - Jak Lizard - Breakfast

Jak Lizard's world is described as "a vibrant kaleidoscope of sounds, shapes, colors and words to match his exuberant stage presence and genre-hopping sound." He is a New York City-based musician providing infectiously groove-driven hooks, like in this fun track about "the most important meal of the day."

11 a.m. - Alicia Stockman - Another Breakup Song

Alicia Stockman is a Heber City-born-and bred Folk-meets-Americana singer-songwriter. She is performing tonight at Melvin's Public House in Heber City! This is her newest single - it's an anti-breakup song titled "Another Breakup Song."

1 p.m. - Dave Barnes - Better Woman

Dave Barnes is a Nashville-based singer/songwriter who has found success as both a recording artist and songwriter for multiple acts across varying genres. His own style can be described as "soulful pop." Here's his latest single.

2 p.m. - Widespread Panic - We Walk Each Other Home

This track came out last week from the legendary band Widespread Panic. Over their three decades together they have become one of the most successful touring acts in the world. Similar, but not the same, a Widespread Panic tribute band called Panic Stricken will be performing right here in Park City at The Cabin for three nights next weekend.

3 p.m. - Blackberry Smoke - Whatcha Know Good

The Georgia-based band Blackberry Smoke draws inspiration from Southern rock, bluesy-classic-rock and rootsy vintage country. This is off their latest album "Be Right Here," an album they took their time to record as their drummer deals with a brain tumor. Vocalist and lead guitarist Charlie Starr said of the new album, "This album has a swagger to it, a deep in the pocket kind of feel."

4 p.m. - Diggin' Dirt - Turn Me On

Diggin' Dirt emerges out of Humboldt County, California. Their style has elements of reggae, afrobeat, and psychadelic funk put down by their 7-piece orchestration. They'll be performing at Jackson Hole's Mangy Moose in mid-March, if you're planning a ski trip up there.

5 p.m. - Alexander 23 & Cory Wong - On My Mind

Alexander 23 is an indie-pop producer who received an Abum of the Year Grammy nomination in 2022 for his production work on Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" album. Here he teams up with Cory Wong, guitarist, songwriter and producer known for his solo work and also for his contributions to the band Vulfpeck.

6 p.m. - Anders Osborne - Bewildered

On Anders Osborne's newest release, he runs through many of the major societal events of the last four decades, realizing that in the end, not much has changed, but nothing stays the same. Love and fear continue in duality.

7 p.m. - Cris Jacobs - Daughter, Daughter (feat. Jerry Douglas)

Cris Jacobs has a new album coming out in April called "One of These Days." This track is a collaboration with Dobro-master and 15-time GRAMMY Award winner, Jerry Douglas. The track has a dark and swampy feel as Jacobs portrays the fear parents have for their children in this age of violence.

8 p.m. - The National Parks - Timber!

The National Parks are a Utah-based four-piece folk act. About their first single release in 2024, the band explains, “’Timber!’ is a song about letting go of the things in life that hold us back from moving forward."